Thailand's Move Forward Party gives up leading role in govt forming

Bangkok, July 22 (IANS) Thailand's Move Forward Party has said that it will step aside to allow the coalition partner Pheu Thai Party to lead in forming a new government after its leader Pita Limjaroenrat suffered major setbacks in his premiership bid.

The Move Forward Party will nominate a Pheu Thai candidate as Prime Minister in the next parliamentary vote and support the Pheu Thai Party in forming the government run by the eight-party alliance, said its Secretary-General Chaithawat Tulathon on Friday.

Parties in the coalition vowed to do their best in a race against time to seek additional support from MPs and senators for the prime ministerial nomination, Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said in a separate news briefing.

The Move Forward Party emerged as the largest party in the lower house of the National Assembly in Thailand's general election in May. It has since formed a coalition with the Pheu Thai Party and other smaller parties in the opposition in a bid for the premiership, Xinhua news agency reported.

The bicameral Thai Parliament voted against Pita's renomination on Wednesday after he fell short of the simple majority required to be elected as the Prime Minister last week.

The next joint sitting of the Parliament is scheduled for July 27 to elect the new premier.

