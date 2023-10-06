Thailand to tighten controls on guns, imitation firearms following deadly mall shooting

Bangkok, Oct 6 (IANS) Thailand is stepping up controls on guns and imitation firearms, officials said, in an effort to close legal loopholes following a shooting at a Bangkok shopping mall that left two people dead and five others injured.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Thursday that the government will implement measures to restrict the possession, bearing and use of firearms, including a crackdown on illegal weapons and tighter regulations on imitation guns, Xinhua news agency reported.

Possession of blank guns, BB guns, and other replica firearms that can be modified into lethal weapons will require a license, he told reporters after a meeting with concerned agencies, adding that authorities will also conduct a stricter inspection on those illegally imported and sold online.

For shooting sports, registered firearms need to be stored only at shooting camps, and age restrictions will be applied to those participating in shooting activities, he added.

