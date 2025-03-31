Thailand detains 4 Chinese for removing docs from collapsed building site

Bangkok, March 31 (IANS) Thai authorities have detained four Chinese nationals for unlawfully entering the site of a collapsed high-rise under construction in Bangkok following the powerful earthquake that struck Myanmar.

Police stated that the individuals were attempting to retrieve documents from the site, which is now under investigation due to its connection to a Chinese-backed construction firm.

The 30-story building crumbled within seconds during the 7.7-magnitude earthquake on Friday, sending debris into the air and trapping dozens beneath the rubble.

Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Major General Nopasin Poolswat, revealed that the four Chinese men were caught illegally removing 32 files of documents from the collapsed State Audit Office (SAO) building without permission, as reported by National Thailand.

Following the earthquake, the Bangkok Governor declared the site a disaster zone and restricted unauthorised access. However, police received reports on Saturday about individuals retrieving documents from the area.

Upon investigation, authorities apprehended one Chinese man near the scene, who claimed to be a project manager for the construction.

His documents confirmed he had a valid work permit and was associated with a joint venture involving Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, the contractor for the project.

Further inquiry led to the detention of three more men, along with 32 documents, including blueprints and other paperwork. The Chinese nationals asserted they were subcontractors working under the main contractor and had entered the restricted area to retrieve essential documents for an insurance claim.

Initially, the suspects were temporarily released after questioning. However, on Sunday, the Chatuchak District Office filed a complaint against five Chinese nationals for violating public restrictions and removing sensitive documents from the collapsed site.

The police have initiated legal proceedings against the four detained individuals, while the fifth person, identified as their employer, remains under investigation. Authorities are expected to take further action based on the ongoing inquiry.

Additionally, Thailand on Sunday confirmed that the death toll has reached 17 and 32 injured, with 77 people missing following the powerful earthquake.

