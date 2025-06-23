Terrorism is enemy of humanity, must be fought together: Tarun Chugh on Kanishka tragedy

Cork, Ireland, June 23 (IANS) The bombing of Air India Flight, fifty years ago, taught a lesson to the world that terrorism is an enemy of humanity and we all must need to fight it together, said BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh after paying heartfelt tributes to the victims who perished in one of the worst terror attacks in aviation history.

Tarun Chugh was part of the Indian delegation led by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who visited the Ahakista Memorial in Cork, Ireland, on Monday, to mark the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing.

The Indian delegation was also joined by Irish Prime Minister H.E. Micheál Martin, Canadian Minister of Public Safety H.E. Gary Anandasangaree, and other dignitaries in paying homage to the deceased travellers onboard Kanishka. Apart from the delegation, many families of the victims also came together in solemn remembrance of the tragic event.

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182, Kanishka, was destroyed mid-air in a horrific act of terror. 329 innocent lives were lost, including around 86 children.

For 40 long years, the grieving families were met with silence, getting no government acknowledgement of their pain and agony. It was this year that the Indian government sent a delegation to Ireland to pay homage to the deceased souls.

Speaking at the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 (Kanishka) bombing, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri called on the international community to unite against terrorism.

“The world needs to come together – not only in isolated episodes of solemn mourning such as these, but in collective, proactive efforts to combat terrorism,” he said.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said: “This tragic incident was a dark day for humanity. It reminds us that terrorism is not just a threat to any one nation—it is the enemy of all mankind. The pain and suffering of the victims’ families still resonates today. Their presence here reflects their unhealed wounds. We have come here not just to pay homage, but to send a clear message to the world — India stands with the victims and will always support efforts to eliminate terrorism globally.”

Chugh concluded by emphasising, “This tribute is a reaffirmation of our collective pledge to root out terror from the world. An act of terror is a crime against humanity and must never be tolerated.”

