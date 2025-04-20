Terror trail widens: NIA charge sheets three more in Arsh Dalla-linked hotel attack

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary charge sheet in the high-profile Neemrana hotel firing case, which is connected to Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla.

The latest development sees three more individuals - Dharmendra Singh, Gaurav, and Deepak - formally being charged under sections 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Filed before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur on Saturday, this charge sheet brings the total number of individuals charge sheeted by the agency in the case to six.

The case revolves around a criminal conspiracy involving Arsh Dalla and his associates, aimed at spreading terror and orchestrating violent attacks in India.

Last month, the NIA had charge sheeted three other accused: Sachin alias Praveen alias Dholia, Yogesh alias Monu, and Vijay alias Kale. These individuals were allegedly involved in executing Dalla’s plans on Indian soil, including carrying out the shooting at a hotel in Neemrana, Rajasthan.

Initially investigated by the Rajasthan Police, the case led to the arrest of eight accused and the filing of a chargesheet against seven individuals. Due to its transnational terror links and the potential threat to national security, the case was later handed over to the NIA for further investigation.

The Neemrana hotel firing incident is believed to be part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated by Arsh Dalla from abroad, involving local operatives recruited and directed for targeted violence.

The NIA’s probe has uncovered evidence pointing to Dalla’s extensive network and his attempts to revive and strengthen Khalistani terror activities through such attacks.

The agency has confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with further arrests and charge sheets likely as it continues to unravel the full extent of the conspiracy.

Authorities remain focused on dismantling the operational and financial infrastructure behind these planned acts of terrorism.

