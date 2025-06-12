Tension grips Odisha's Bhadrak after man injured in attack by cattle smugglers dies

Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) Tension gripped several areas of Odisha's Bhadrak district on Thursday after a person, who sustained injuries in an attack by cattle smugglers on May 30, succumbed to his injuries.

As per reports, the relatives and locals staged a road blockade, keeping the body of the deceased on NH-16 in Bhadrak town.

The police and district administration immediately rushed to the spot and tried to disperse the protesters.

Santosh Parida, 45, of Kasati village under Tihidi police limits, succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

He was reportedly assaulted by the cattle smugglers while returning home on May 30.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday announced that the state government will bear the educational expenses of Parida's children.

CM Majhi has also announced Rs 10 lakh solatium and a job to one of the family members of the deceased.

The state government has temporarily suspended internet services and social media in different parts of the district for 24 hours on Thursday to avoid any further escalation of the situation.

"To prevent the spread of misinformation and maintain peace, the use and access of social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X, and other internet and data services has been prohibited for 24 hours from 6.00 a.m. on June 12, 2025, to 6:00 AM on June 13, 2025," Odisha Police said in a statement.

The areas where the internet has been suspended are the Bhadrak Municipal area, Bhadrak block, Tihidi block, Dhamnagar block and Dhamnagar NAC areas of the district.

As many as 27 platoons of police force have been deployed at sensitive places to maintain law and order during processions and for route mobile patrolling, prevent communal tensions, and ensure communal harmony in the district.

Similarly, six Executive Magistrates have been detailed to remain in charge of the police force.

The District Fire and Ambulance Services are kept ready to deal with any emergencies.

The police have so far arrested 12 persons, including the prime accused, following raids in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Jagatpur, Salepur, and Nischintakoili areas of Odisha.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.