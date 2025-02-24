Tens of thousands gather in Beirut for Hezbollah leaders' funeral amid Israeli flyovers

Beirut, Feb 24 (IANS) Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in Beirut for the funeral of former Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine, as Israeli warplanes conducted low-altitude flights over the Lebanese capital.

The ceremony at the Camille Chamoun Sports City Stadium drew delegations from 70 countries, including Iran, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed.

Israeli jets flew over the proceedings in what Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz called a deliberate message.

"The Israeli Air Force jets currently flying over Beirut during Hassan Nasrallah's funeral are sending a clear message: Whoever threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel -- this will be their fate," Katz said in a statement.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, speaking via video screens, accused Israel of breaching the US and French-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that took effect on November 27, 2024.

Israeli forces have maintained positions at five locations along the Lebanese border past the February 18 withdrawal deadline, according to Hezbollah.

"We will carry on this resistance, no matter the sacrifices," Qassem told the crowd, which responded with chants against Israel and the US.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei described Nasrallah and Safieddine as "great martyrs of the resistance" and warned that "resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance will never end and will continue until the ultimate goal is reached."

Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli bombing against Dahieh, the southern suburb of Beirut on September 27, 2024. Safieddine, Nasrallah's deputy and successor, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in October 2024 in Dahieh.

Nasrallah will be buried later on Sunday in Beirut, while Safieddine will be buried in his hometown in southern Lebanon.

Both had been temporarily buried in undisclosed locations. Hezbollah announced plans for their official funerals earlier this month.

