Ten people killed in road mishap at Assam-Nagaland border

Guwahati, Sep 20 (IANS) At least ten people were killed in a road mishap in Mariani area in Assam-Nagaland border area on Wednesday, officials said.

A senior police officer in Assam’s Jorhat district said that a vehicle was coming from Kohima to Mariani and it collided with a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

Both the vehicles are reported to have fallen in a deep gorge. The driver of the truck and his assistant are in critical condition.

“The accident happened in the Nagaland side. It was raining heavily and may be due to low visibility, both the vehicles fell in the 200-metre-deep gorge,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, police teams have reached the location and the rescue operation is underway.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

