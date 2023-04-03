UP temple revokes order against feeding stray dog on premises

Badaun (UP), April 3 (IANS) A temple in Badaun district, which had put up a banner

asking devotees not to feed stray dogs, was forced to remove it after the issue was flagged by an animal rights activist.

According to the temple committee, the motive behind the diktat was to check the stray dog menace.

Located in Purana Bazaar locality, the temple had hung a banner saying, "No service will be provided nor offerings will be accepted from people feeding stray dogs. Priests of the temple will not perform any ritual in the houses of such people. Dogs make the temple premises dirty, which can cause illness. Those who want to feed these animals can take them home."

The banner, however, was removed on Sunday after the issue was raised by animal rights activist Vikendra Sharma through a social media campaign, following which the district administration ordered the police to intervene in the matter.

The temple priest said that the director of the temple committee, who lives in Noida, had ordered the banner to be put up.

Vikendra Sharma said, "This is an inhuman act. Where would the stray animals go if all temples came up with similar directives?"

The temple committee consists of five brothers, and one of them is an animal lover who feeds stray dogs near the temple. Apparently, the banner was raised to target him.

Kotwali police station SHO Rajkumar Tiwari said, "We received a complaint against the priest for asking devotees not to feed the stray dogs. A police team was sent to the temple and the banner was removed. We have warned the priest."

