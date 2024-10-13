‘Tele MANAS’ handled over 14.7 lakh calls since its launch to provide mental health support

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The ‘Tele MANAS’ toll-free helpline has reached a significant milestone by effectively handling over 14.7 lakh calls since its launch, demonstrating its vital role in providing mental health support across the country, the government informed on Sunday.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme (NTMHP) was launched on October 10, 2022. As part of this initiative, Tele MANAS (Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States) was introduced as a toll-free helpline (14416) nationwide, offering a wide range of mental health services.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, through this digital platform, individuals can access telephone-based counselling, psychotherapy, psychiatric consultations, and referral services, including urgent care, without the barriers of distance or cost.

“As ‘Tele MANAS’ enters its third year, its achievements reflect a strong commitment to addressing mental health challenges, ensuring that care is available to everyone, no matter where they are in the country,” the ministry added.

Dr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, congratulated the ministry for the programme’s success over the past two years.

He also emphasised the vital role of primary healthcare centres, particularly Ayushmann Arogya Mandirs, in supporting mental well-being through this initiative, making it a cornerstone of the country’s public health framework.

National studies reveal that 15 per cent of India’s adult population experiences mental health issues requiring intervention, yet the treatment gap ranges from 70-92 per cent, leaving millions without access to care.

Over 11 crore people in India still suffer from mental health disorders, with 80 per cent not seeking help. Each year, more than 1 lakh people die by suicide, while countless others attempt to end their lives, underscoring the urgent need for intervention, according to the ministry data.

‘Tele MANAS’ was established to bridge this gap and make mental healthcare accessible to all. On World Mental Health Day, ‘Tele MANAS’ launched its mobile app and video consultation services to enhance access to mental health support.

