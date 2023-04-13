We Need to Uphold Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb: CM KCR at Daawat-e-Iftar

Hyderabad: Telangana has become number one in per capita income and is leading the country in all fields, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said at Daawat-e-Iftar at LB stadium on Wednesday evening.

As part of its Muslim outreach programme, KCR hosted an iftar party for the Muslims of the state. Several ministers including Mohammed Mahmud Ali, Koppula Eshwar, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, tennis icon Sania Mirza, Muslim religious leaders and a large number of Muslims attended the event.

After breaking the fast with Muslims and subsequent Maghrib prayers, KCR addressed the gathering and said his BRS government is committed to the development of the state. He spoke about a number of issues including the problems of drinking water, irrigation and electricity and how the current dispensation solved all these issues.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led Centre, KCR said despite all the odds, Telangana is making rapid progress under BRS rule.

“We’re moving ahead but the country is sliding backwards,” the chief minister said.

While comparing the spending on minorities to that of the previous Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh, the BRS chief said the Congress was in power for 10 years but it spent only 1,200 crore for minority development but the BRS government has spent 12,000 crore on minorities so far.

He asked the people to keep the Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb ( communal harmony) intact and said the country is going through a ‘strange time’ but expressed hope that ‘justice will triumph finally’.

