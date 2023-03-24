HYDERABAD: Osmania University (OU) students staged protests for the second time against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exams question paper leak issue on Friday. Despite the police not granting permission for any form of protest, the Joint Action Committee of unemployed youth tried to organise a Maha Dharna at the OU campus and also a rally to Gun Park in protest against the question paper leak issue.

The students are demanding the dismissal of TSPSC Chairman Janardhan Reddy and reiterated their demand that a judicial inquiry be conducted on the paper leakage issue.

In this context, the students planned a mass protest in front of OU Arts College on Friday and Saturday highlighting their demand seeking action against those responsible for the TSPSC paper leakage. The University authorities have said that there is no permission for the protests and the OU campus police are warning students that cases would be filed against those who stage such protests.

This led to several tense moments in the 100-year-old campus and OU police preemptively arrested students agitating in front of the Arts Colleges.

OU security closed all the gates leading to the university and the police force is on high alert to avoid any further protests.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy was detained at his house in Jubilee Hills by the city police to prevent him from joining the OU students protesting against the TSPSC paper leak issue.