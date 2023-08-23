TS Elections 2023: Amit Shah to Address Massive Rally in Khammam on Aug 27

Hyderabad: The political heat is all set to increase in Telangana as the Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public meeting in Khammam on August 27, Sunday. The Khammam rally will set the tone of election campaigning as the state BJP leadership is preparing to mobilise a large number of people.

The BJP leadership is expecting a huge turn out to Shah’s rally in Khammam. The public meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in June but it was deferred due to cyclone Biporjoy.

With the BRS announcing the names of 115 party candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections, the BJP has to pull up their socks. The senior BJP leader Amit will hold a meeting with the state BJP leadership to review the local political developments and also discuss the saffron party’s election strategy for the upcoming assembly polls.

