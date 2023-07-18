TPCC Postpones Kollapur Public Meeting on July 20

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress on Monday announced that the party’s public meeting scheduled to be held at Kollapur near Mahabubnagar, about 160 km from Hyderabad has been postponed and a new date would be announced soon.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader Mallu Ravi did not share the reason for cancelling the public meeting but said the party would announce a fresh date soon. The Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was scheduled to address the Kollapur meeting.

Notably, Telangana Congress is upbeat over the victory in Karnataka Assembly elections and planning to repeat the same during Telangana Assembly polls which are due later this year. The TPCC leaders have sharpened their attack on the ruling KCR government. The party chief Revanth Reddy severely criticised the KCR government and accused the chief minister KCR of running a 30 percent commission government in the state.

