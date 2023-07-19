TPCC Gets into Poll Mode, to Launch Bus Yatra in Telangana Soon

Hyderabad: As the political heat is all set to increase in the state, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has got into the poll mode already. Several Telangana Congress leaders gathered at the residence of Senior Congress leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to discuss the future poll strategy on Wednesday.

Nearly 30 leaders including AICC in-charge for Telangana Manik Rao Thakre, TPCC president and MP Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramark, Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, Telangana Congress vice president, Mallu Ravi and senior party leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy attended the crucial meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Komatireddy told reporters that in view of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the party leaders discussed the future course of action. He said the party leaders will keep aside their differences and work towards strengthening the party.

He said as part of its public outreach programme, the Telangana Congress will soon start a bus yatra and will reach out to the voters in the state. The Congress leader said Priyanka Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kollapur, near Mahabubnagar, about 160 km from Hyderabad on July 30. Before attending the meeting, Komatireddy had exuded confidence that the Congress will win 12 seats in undivided Nalgonda.

