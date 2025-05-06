Telangana RTC employees have postponed their strike, which was scheduled to begin at midnight on May 6, following successful talks with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The RTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) announced the decision after the government agreed to address their key demands.

As part of the outcome, the government has formed a high-level committee of senior IAS officers Lokesh Kumar, Naveen Mittal, and Krishna Bhaskar to hold further discussions with the unions and submit a report.

RTC management also appealed to employees, emphasizing that every rupee earned by the corporation is being used for their welfare. Despite ongoing financial challenges, the government has released long-pending PRC and DA dues, showing its commitment to employees.

“Strike is not the solution,” management said, urging staff to support the negotiation process.

With the strike now postponed, regular bus services across Telangana will continue without disruption. However, union leaders have emphasized that they expect progress soon, and if the promises are not fulfilled, the strike could be revived.