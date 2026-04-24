TGSRTC Announces Temporary Jobs for Drivers and Conductors Amid Strike

Amid the ongoing Telangana RTC strike, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has started recruiting temporary drivers and conductors to maintain bus services across the state.

Due to the strike by RTC employees, bus operations have been severely affected, causing inconvenience to daily commuters. To tackle this situation, RTC officials have initiated emergency hiring on a temporary basis at various depots.

Interested candidates can directly visit their nearest RTC depots and apply for these temporary positions. The recruitment process is being conducted urgently to ensure that at least partial bus services continue during the strike.

For driver posts, applicants must have a valid Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) driving licence along with sufficient driving experience. For conductor roles, candidates are required to have passed at least Class 10 and must carry their original certificates for verification.

In some regions, candidates are being asked to report early at depot offices with necessary documents to speed up the hiring process. The recruitment is being done on a daily wage or short-term basis, depending on operational needs.

Officials stated that this step is aimed at reducing inconvenience to passengers and ensuring that essential bus services continue despite the strike. Efforts are also being made to run buses on key routes using these temporary staff.

TGSRTC has opened temporary job opportunities for drivers and conductors as an immediate solution to the ongoing strike, while normal services are yet to be fully restored.