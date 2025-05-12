TG EAPCET 2025: Counseling Notification Likely by May 20 – Full Details Here

Hyderabad: The notification for engineering counselling in Telangana is expected to be released within the next seven to ten days, following the announcement of EAPCET 2025 results. This move will initiate the admission process for over 1.18 lakh BTech seats spread across 175 engineering colleges in the state.

Despite the large number of seats, data from last year shows that around 12,000 seats remained unfilled, including 7,000 under the convenor quota, traditionally filled through merit-based counselling. Surprisingly, even popular streams like Computer Science Engineering (CSE) and other core branches struggled to attract enough candidates.

Adding to the concerns this year is a likely hike in tuition fees. Sources suggest that several private engineering colleges are planning to increase fees by 10 to 15 per cent, which could place an additional burden on students and their families. This anticipated hike is prompting discussions among stakeholders about affordability and value.

With thousands of students and parents eagerly awaiting clarity, all eyes are now on the official notification. Authorities are expected to provide key details regarding counselling dates, registration procedures, and updated fee structures in the coming days.