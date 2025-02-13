Telangana's MLA-Cum-Doctor Performs Surgeries at Area Hospital: Inspiring

In a heartwarming tale of service, Dr. Vamsikrishna, the Congress MLA from Achampet, recently returned to his medical roots to help a woman in need. Wearing an apron and wielding a scalpel, he personally performed a rare surgery on a poor woman, successfully completing the procedure and earning widespread admiration.

Dr. Vamsikrishna, who transitioned from a career in medicine to politics, has never forgotten his roots. While his primary focus is now on serving the people as an MLA, he occasionally reconnects with his medical profession to offer support to those in need. This recent incident has garnered significant attention, with news of his compassionate act spreading rapidly across social media, and constituents praising him for his selflessness.

The woman at the center of this story is Goreti Lakshmamma, a resident of Charakonda mandal. Lakshmamma had been suffering from intense abdominal pain for some time, and upon consulting with doctors, she was advised to undergo surgery to remove a growth in her abdomen. However, due to the high cost of the surgery at private hospitals, she was unable to afford the procedure and had no choice but to forgo treatment.

It was during this time that Lakshmamma learned about a surgical camp organized by Dr. Vamsikrishna at the Achampet Area Hospital. She decided to attend the camp and shared her medical concerns with the MLA. Understanding her financial difficulties, Dr. Vamsikrishna took it upon himself to ensure that she received the necessary treatment.

Along with the medical team at the hospital, Dr. Vamsikrishna performed the surgery and successfully removed the growth from Lakshmamma's abdomen. Currently, her health is stable, and she is recovering well. Lakshmamma's family expressed their profound gratitude, noting that had they sought treatment at a private hospital, the cost would have been in the lakhs. However, thanks to Dr. Vamsikrishna’s kindness, the surgery was performed at no charge.

This selfless act by Dr. Vamsikrishna not only highlights his dedication to the medical profession but also exemplifies the true spirit of public service, earning him praise and respect from his constituents and beyond.