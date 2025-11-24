Vegetable Prices Double: Full List of Costly Vegetables Today, November 24

Residents across Telangana are feeling the pressure of rising vegetable prices, with markets witnessing a sharp spike over the past few days. Retail traders report that most commonly used vegetables are now selling between ₹80 and ₹120 per kilogram, creating a burden on household budgets.

Among the steepest climbs is ridge gourd, which has touched ₹90 per kg, while bottle gourd—usually considered an affordable option—has jumped to nearly ₹160 per kg. Other kitchen staples such as brinjal, okra, capsicum, carrots, tomatoes, and green chillies have also become costlier, leaving consumers with limited choices.

According to market vendors, the price hike is primarily due to reduced arrivals, weather-related disruptions, and lower production in the past few weeks. They expect these elevated prices to continue for at least the next two weeks, as fresh stocks are yet to reach wholesale markets.

Agriculture analysts note that recent rainfall patterns and transport delays have further impacted supply chains. Until the produce flow normalises, experts warn that the upward trend in vegetable prices may persist across the state.

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