Telangana Rains: Young Scientist Washed Away, Father Missing

In a heart-wrenching incident, Dr. N. Ashwini, an agricultural scientist, was washed away by floodwaters. She was traveling with her father to Hyderabad airport to catch a flight for a conference in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred in the Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district when the car carrying Nunawat Ashwini and father Nunawat Motilal was swept away by floodwaters while crossing a bridge over the Akuru stream in Purushottamaiahgudem.

Tragically, Dr. Ashwini's body has been found and recovered, while her father Motilal remains missing.

Also Read: Telangana rains: Man, daughter washed away on overflowing bridge