Telangana Rains Update: Severe Thunderstorms in Next 2 Hours, Hyderabad on Alert

Telangana is bracing for another spell of intense rainfall, with weather experts warning of scattered severe thunderstorms over the next few hours. Districts including Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Mancherial, Asifabad, and Nirmal are likely to see heavy showers in the next two hours.

In Hyderabad, isolated rain and dry spells are expected to continue for the next three to four hours. However, forecasts indicate that scattered severe thunderstorms are likely to develop later tonight. This means that while the city may not see a complete downpour right away, intermittent showers and thunderstorms will persist, keeping residents on alert.

Looking further ahead, Telangana is set to witness an extended period of unsettled weather. Meteorologists predict that heavy rainfall will continue across the state for the next 10 to 15 days, driven by thunderstorm activity and the influence of low-pressure areas. Such conditions are likely to bring not only intense downpours but also risks of waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and sudden weather changes, particularly during evenings and nights when thunderstorm activity tends to peak.

Authorities are urging residents to stay alert and plan travel accordingly, especially in districts marked for severe activity. Commuters in Hyderabad are advised to be cautious during nighttime hours, when heavy spells are more likely to hit.

With monsoon activity intensifying, Telangana is in for a long stretch of stormy weather. Citizens are being reminded to follow safety advisories, avoid flooded areas, and keep updated with the latest alerts.