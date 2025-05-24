Telangana Rains: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall Till May 29

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has announced that Telangana will experience heavy rainfall until May 29. The southwest monsoon is currently active and has entered Kerala eight days earlier than usual. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon will likely reach Telangana in the first week of June.

Due to the influence of a trough, very heavy rains are expected today (Saturday) in five north Telangana districts Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, and Medak. An orange and yellow alert has been issued for these areas. Heavy rain is also likely in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, and Sangareddy districts.

Other districts in the state may receive light to moderate rains, accompanied by gusty winds with speeds between 30 to 40 kmph. Temperatures across the state are expected to fall 5 to 7 degrees below normal over the next three days.

On Sunday, heavy rains are likely to continue in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, and Sangareddy districts.

The IMD also reported that another low-pressure area may form over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal by May 27. It could intensify into a distinct low-pressure system within two days. This system is expected to bring another round of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Telangana from May 27 onward.

People in the affected districts are advised to stay alert and follow weather updates and safety instructions issued by authorities.