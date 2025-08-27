Telangana Rains: Heavy Downpour Alert Issued

Heavy monsoon showers continue to lash Telangana, disrupting daily life across several districts. Weather models suggest that while rains may gradually reduce in parts of Kamareddy, fresh spells of heavy downpour are expected to cover more regions through the night.

In Kamareddy district, severe rainfall affecting Bhiknoor, Domakonda, and Rajampet is now showing signs of easing. However, the same weather system is expected to spread towards Lingapet, Yellareddy, Gandhari, Nizamsagar, Banswada, and Pitlam in the next three to four hours.

Forecasters have also sounded an alert for massive downpours in Nizamabad, Jagitial, Mancherial, Asifabad, Bhupalapally, and Mulugu, with the heaviest spells likely in the coming three hours. Residents in these districts are urged to remain cautious and avoid travel through low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains are predicted to continue in Siddipet, Sangareddy, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Mahabubabad, and Medak over the next few hours. In Hyderabad, the weather is expected to stay relatively calm, with only light drizzles likely until evening. One more spell of rain could occur overnight, but no major disruption is expected within the city limits.

The overall forecast points to intense rainfall activity in north, central, and eastern districts of Telangana tonight, raising concerns about waterlogging, overflowing streams, and transportation hurdles. Disaster management teams are on standby, and residents are advised to stay tuned for official updates.