Telangana Rains: August 30 School Holiday Declared!

The Telangana government has announced that all schools, junior colleges and degree colleges will remain closed tomorrow, August 30, following a red alert for heavy rainfall across several parts of the state. The decision applies to both government and private institutions.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rain across districts such as Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. Local officials said that the holiday has been declared to ensure student safety as heavy downpours have already led to waterlogging and traffic disruption in many areas.

Examinations and scheduled academic activities for tomorrow have been postponed. Education authorities have assured that new dates will be announced later and students will be given sufficient time to prepare.

Parents have been advised to keep children at home and avoid unnecessary travel since conditions in many low-lying areas are expected to worsen. Commuting by road has become difficult in parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts as vehicles struggle through flooded stretches.

While some private institutions may hold online classes, most schools are expected to treat it as a complete holiday. Government relief teams have also been placed on standby to handle emergencies.

The Telangana government has said that it will continue to monitor the weather situation and issue further instructions if required. For now, students across the state can expect a one-day break on August 30 as the administration prioritises safety during the ongoing heavy rainfall.