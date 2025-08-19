Telangana Rains: August 20 School Holiday Declared in Multiple Districts!

On Wednesday, August 20, 2025, heavy rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad districts. In its most recent bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusts (30-40 kmph) in isolated areas across all districts.

According to the report issued on Tuesday afternoon, Hyderabad and its surrounding areas may have light to moderate rain or thundershowers, as well as gusty gusts (30-40 kmph), over the next 24 hours.

Nirmal is one of the districts that will be badly impacted by the heavy rains, and as a result of this severe forecast, Collector Abhilasha has declared a holiday for all schools in Nirmal. This decision was made in light of the travel difficulties that students may face on Wednesday owing to the heavy rain.

While this is an official notice, no comment has been issued regarding other districts under massive rainfall warnings. Districts such as Kothagudem, Bhupalapally, Mahbubnagar, and Mulugu are yet to declare holidays for schools and other educational institutions tomorrow, August 20.

Given the circumstances, the authorities may make the same decision, as logistical issues are unavoidable if schools are held in such extreme weather conditions.