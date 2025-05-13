Telangana: Monsoon Set to Arrive by June 5, IMD Forecasts

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Telangana by June 5, according to the latest forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department predicts that the monsoon will hit Kerala by May 27, earlier than usual, raising the possibility of its arrival in Telangana in the first week of June.

Last year, the southwest monsoon entered the Indian mainland on May 30 and reached Telangana by June 8. Given this year’s early onset, IMD expects monsoon winds to cover Telangana by June 5 or earlier. Additionally, the department has already forecast above-normal rainfall for the state this year, bringing positive news for agriculture and water resources.

Weather Alert for Today and Tomorrow

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted moderate rains accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several districts of Telangana today and tomorrow.

For today, rainfall is expected in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Medak. A Yellow Alert has been issued for these regions, indicating the likelihood of localized heavy rains and thunderstorms.

For tomorrow, an Orange Alert has been issued for Kamareddy, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Medak, and Hyderabad districts, indicating a higher chance of intense rainfall and adverse weather conditions.

The IMD has advised residents in the affected districts to remain cautious and follow local weather updates, especially during outdoor activities. Authorities may take necessary precautions to manage potential impacts like waterlogging, power disruptions, and traffic delays.