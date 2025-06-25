Telangana High Court Directs Govt, Election Commission to Hold Sarpanch Polls by September 30

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government and the Election Commission to conduct Sarpanch elections by September 30.

While hearing petitions filed before the court, Justice Madhavi Devi granted three months’ time to the Telangana government and the Election Commission to conduct the Sarpanch elections and declare the results.

The petitioners submitted that despite the terms of several Panchayats ending in February 2024, the government had failed to conduct elections. The lack of local bodies has resulted in development works coming to a screeching halt. They argued that the delay in conducting local body elections is a violation of the Constitution and the Telangana Panchayat Raj Act.

Instead of holding elections, the State government has appointed special officers to carry out responsibilities that would otherwise lie with the Sarpanches. These special officers, the petitioners claimed, are unable to address the problems of the people as they are preoccupied with their own official duties.

Despite the government's assurance that funds would be provided through the State Finance Commission, Sarpanches have been spending their own money to carry out development works in villages.

Arguing on behalf of the Telangana government, Advocate General Imran Khan stated that reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies must be finalized as per the Supreme Court verdict before elections can be held. When he sought one month’s time to complete this process, the Judge intervened and questioned why the government had failed to fulfill its promise of conducting local body elections.

Appearing for the Election Commission, senior advocate G. Vidyasagar stated that it is the State government’s responsibility to finalize the division of wards based on the reservation criteria. He assured the court that the election process would begin as soon as this was completed.

It may be noted that, as per a Supreme Court ruling, State governments and the Election Commission are required to begin preparations for elections six months prior to the end of a term.

The High Court, which had reserved its verdict on June 23, has now issued an order directing that the elections be held before September 30.