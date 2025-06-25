Poco F7 5G Now Official: Price, Specs, and Launch Day Offers Revealed
Poco has officially unveiled the Poco F7 5G in India, and it’s making waves with a massive 7,550mAh battery — the largest ever seen on a commercial smartphone. Interestingly, this battery is even bigger than its global variant, which comes with a 6,500mAh unit.
But the Poco F7 5G is not just about battery life. As the successor to the well-received F6, the device is packed with top-end hardware, making it a solid contender in the flagship killer category.
Poco F7 5G Price in India, Availability & Launch Offers
The Poco F7 5G comes in two storage options:
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹31,999
- 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage – ₹33,999
The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting July 1.
Launch Day Offers (Valid Only on July 1):
- ₹2,000 instant discount for HDFC, ICICI, or SBI card users
- ₹2,000 exchange bonus (can be combined with card offer)
Effective starting price:
₹29,999 (256GB variant)
₹31,999 (512GB variant)
Free 1-year screen protection (worth ₹10,000)
1-year extended warranty (total 2 years coverage)
Poco F7 5G Specifications and Features
Battery & Charging
- 7,550mAh battery (largest in any commercial smartphone)
- 90W fast wired charging
- 22.5W reverse charging
- Slim profile: 7.99mm thickness, 222g weight
Performance
- Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
- Up to 24GB Turbo RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual)
- Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage
- AnTuTu score: 2.1 million+
- 6K IceLoop VC Cooling System for heat management
Display
- 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1280 x 2772 pixels)
- 120Hz refresh rate
- HDR10+ support
- Peak brightness: 3,200 nits
- 3,840Hz PWM dimming
- Slim bezels, Gorilla Glass 7i protection
Cameras
Rear:
- 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS
- 8MP ultra-wide sensor
Front:
- 20MP selfie camera
Software & AI
- HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15
- 4 years of major OS updates, 6 years of security updates
- Built-in AI tools including:
- Google Gemini
- Circle to Search
- AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Image Enhancer, and AI Image Expander
Build & Durability
- IP66, IP68 & IP69 rated (dust and water resistance)
- Aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass 7i front and back
Other Features
- Dual stereo speakers
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C
Verdict
With its cutting-edge specs, ultra-large battery, sleek design, and aggressive pricing, the Poco F7 5G is setting a new benchmark for flagship-grade smartphones under ₹35,000. Whether you’re a power user, gamer, or battery-conscious buyer, this phone demands attention — especially on launch day, July 1.