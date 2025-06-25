Poco F7 5G Now Official: Price, Specs, and Launch Day Offers Revealed

Poco has officially unveiled the Poco F7 5G in India, and it’s making waves with a massive 7,550mAh battery — the largest ever seen on a commercial smartphone. Interestingly, this battery is even bigger than its global variant, which comes with a 6,500mAh unit.

But the Poco F7 5G is not just about battery life. As the successor to the well-received F6, the device is packed with top-end hardware, making it a solid contender in the flagship killer category.

Poco F7 5G Price in India, Availability & Launch Offers

The Poco F7 5G comes in two storage options:

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage – ₹31,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage – ₹33,999

The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting July 1.

Launch Day Offers (Valid Only on July 1):

₹2,000 instant discount for HDFC, ICICI, or SBI card users

₹2,000 exchange bonus (can be combined with card offer)

Effective starting price:

₹29,999 (256GB variant)

₹31,999 (512GB variant)

Free 1-year screen protection (worth ₹10,000)

1-year extended warranty (total 2 years coverage)

Poco F7 5G Specifications and Features

Battery & Charging

7,550mAh battery (largest in any commercial smartphone)

90W fast wired charging

22.5W reverse charging

Slim profile: 7.99mm thickness, 222g weight

Performance

Powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Up to 24GB Turbo RAM (12GB physical + 12GB virtual)

Up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

AnTuTu score: 2.1 million+

6K IceLoop VC Cooling System for heat management

Display

6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display (1280 x 2772 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+ support

Peak brightness: 3,200 nits

3,840Hz PWM dimming

Slim bezels, Gorilla Glass 7i protection

Cameras

Rear:

50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with OIS

8MP ultra-wide sensor

Front:

20MP selfie camera

Software & AI

HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15

4 years of major OS updates, 6 years of security updates

Built-in AI tools including:

Google Gemini

Circle to Search

AI Notes, AI Interpreter, AI Image Enhancer, and AI Image Expander

Build & Durability

IP66, IP68 & IP69 rated (dust and water resistance)

Aluminium frame, Gorilla Glass 7i front and back

Other Features

Dual stereo speakers

In-display fingerprint sensor

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C

Verdict

With its cutting-edge specs, ultra-large battery, sleek design, and aggressive pricing, the Poco F7 5G is setting a new benchmark for flagship-grade smartphones under ₹35,000. Whether you’re a power user, gamer, or battery-conscious buyer, this phone demands attention — especially on launch day, July 1.