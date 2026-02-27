Telangana Govt Plans Chip-Based Smart Cards for Free Bus Travel Beneficiaries

The Telangana government’s plan to introduce Mahalakshmi smart cards for women free bus passengers is expected to modernise the way zero-fare travel is administered across the state. Under this new system, women can apply for the smart card online or at designated centres using their Aadhaar and photo ID, eliminating the need to show Aadhaar cards on board.

Each smart card will contain a microchip, beneficiary name, photograph, address, and unique ID, making it easier for conductors to issue zero tickets by tapping the card on Intelligent Ticket Issuing Machines (iTIM). The digital system also aims to prevent misuse of the scheme by non-resident travellers and fake identities.

During the pilot phase, about 5 lakh women are expected to receive the smart cards in selected mandals across districts. Officials say the rollout will allow the government to accurately track travel data, such as usage patterns and most-traveled routes, helping to improve services and route planning. After resolving any technical issues during the pilot, the smart cards will be introduced across Telangana.

Key Highlights of the Mahalakshmi Smart Card Initiative