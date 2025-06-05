Telangana Govt Employees to Get 3 Pending DAs, Decision Likely

Telangana government employees are eagerly awaiting a decision on five pending Dearness Allowance (DA) installments. To address these arrears along with 57 other service-related demands, the state government constituted a three-member committee, which has now submitted its report. A government announcement on the matter is expected soon.

On Wednesday, a crucial meeting took place between the State Cabinet Sub-Committee and leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) representing employee unions. The union leaders urged the immediate release of three out of the five pending DA installments and proposed that the remaining two be settled as part of the upcoming Pay Revision Committee (PRC) process.

In addition, the unions demanded the withdrawal of the proposed increase in retirement age and sought solutions for 57 other pending issues, including health cards and transfer policies. The Cabinet Sub-Committee engaged in nearly an hour of detailed discussions with the employee representatives.

Following the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the government’s commitment to resolving these long-standing issues without further delay. He assured that the Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday would consider and finalize the solutions for the employees’ demands.

With this assurance, government employees are hopeful and closely following the developments, anticipating a favorable outcome. Reports suggest the government is inclined to act positively, raising expectations that the pending DA installments may soon be released.