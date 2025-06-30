Telangana Factory Blast: Six Killed in Reactor Explosion at Sigachi Chemicals

Six workers were reportedly killed after a reactor at Sigachi Chemicals exploded at an industrial estate in Pashamilaram, located in Sangareddy district’s Patancheru.

The tragic incident occurred around 5 am on Monday. A loud explosion triggered an alarm across all units in the industrial estate. Workers rushed out to ensure their safety and discovered that the blast had taken place at Sigachi Chemicals. It has been learned that one of the five reactors at the chemical factory exploded, triggering a massive fire.

The impact of the explosion was so severe that workers were reportedly thrown 100 metres away. Disturbing visuals emerged from the accident sites, as workers emerged from the factory unit with severe burns on their bodies. Family members of the workers, who arrived at the accident site, were seen in severe distress.

So far, it has been confirmed that five workers have died, and several others have been injured. Authorities fear the death toll may rise. According to reports, at least 30 people, working the early morning shift and the general shift, were at the factory at the time of the tragic accident. It has been learned that most of the workers are natives of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha.

As smoke engulfed the factory, two fire engines were deployed to extinguish the flames. Ambulances also reached the accident site to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

Neither the State government nor Sigachi Chemicals has issued a formal statement over the horrific accident. Observers suspect that a lack of proper maintenance might have triggered the explosion. However, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

A leading public-listed (NSE & BSE in India) healthcare company, Sigachi operates in the domains of pharmaceutical APIs and excipients, food and nutrition, and operations and management.

The latest accident has once again underscored the need for regular safety audits at industrial units. It has also triggered concerns over the fire safety norms followed at the factory.