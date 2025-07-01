Telangana Factory Blast: Death Toll Rises to 42; CM Revanth Reddy to Visit Site Today

The death toll in the reactor blast at Sigachi Chemicals in the Patancheru industrial area of Sangareddy district has risen to 42. As many as 32 workers are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, and the condition of at least 12 is said to be critical. It has been learned that only nine bodies have been identified so far.

As rescue operations continue, the toll is expected to rise further. Medical officers are conducting DNA tests to identify the bodies and hand them over to the families.

According to reports, there were 118 workers in the factory unit, 32 staffers in the administration department, and three security guards.

A reactor in the pharmaceutical unit, which manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), exploded—triggering a massive fire. Workers were flung at least 100 metres due to the impact of the blast. Atmospheric temperatures surged to around 700–800°C. A three-storey building reportedly collapsed in the aftermath of the explosion. The blast was so loud that it could be heard up to 2 km away.

The release of chemical gas slowed down rescue operations, which are being carried out by the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force), Revenue, and HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency) teams. Latest visuals show the extent of the devastation. Earthmovers have been deployed to clear the rubble at the accident site.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to visit the accident site on Tuesday (July 1). Before that, he will visit the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment.

Speaking to the media, Congress MLA Jagga Reddy assured the bereaved families that the government would extend all possible help to them.

He asserted that the state government would provide ex gratia to the families of the deceased, in addition to the compensation announced by the central government.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) will conduct an investigation at the factory to ascertain the cause of the reactor blast.

