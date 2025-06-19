Telangana Contract Employees to Protest on June 27 for Salary Release

In a glaring contradiction to the Congress government’s claims of timely salary disbursement, employees under the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (PRRD) Department in Telangana have not received their salaries for the past two months. The affected staff, including multipurpose workers, computer operators in gram panchayats, and employees at MPDO offices, are set to stage a protest at the Panchayat Raj Commissioner’s office in Hyderabad on June 27.

Over 92,000 employees, working on a contract and outsourcing basis—including those associated with the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP)—are caught in the crisis. Their last salary was credited in April, and they have yet to receive their pay for May and June.

Ironically, PRRD Minister D. Anasuya had earlier promised that salaries would be paid regularly through the Green Channel from May onwards, following the Finance Department's reported approval of ₹115 crore per month for the same. This mechanism was introduced to address the recurring delays in payments, with some employees previously experiencing salary gaps of up to three months.

However, as of June 19, no salaries have been credited. Employee unions say that despite repeated assurances from officials, no action has been taken. Bhaskar, leader of the Telangana Gram Panchayat Employees Union (CITU), said:

"Many employees are struggling to run their households. With no solution in sight, we are forced to protest on June 27."

Breakdown of Affected Employees:

Multipurpose workers: 52,473

SERP staff: 12,586

Computer operators in gram panchayats: 1,301

Computer operators in MPDO offices: 278

Others: Thousands more across various roles

Employees are demanding immediate release of pending salaries and a permanent fix to the recurring delays. The upcoming protest is expected to see wide participation from across the state.