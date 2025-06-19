Russia working on ending military-technical cooperation agreement with Germany

Moscow, June 19 (IANS) Russia on Thursday stated that it intends to withdraw from the military-technical cooperation agreement signed with Germany in 1996 as it has "lost its meaning" in the current situation.

"The formally valid agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany on military-technical cooperation of June 14, 1996, in the current conditions has lost its meaning and practical significance, and is absolutely inconsistent with the current state of Russian-German interstate relations, which have developed due to the openly hostile policy of the FRG authorities and the increasingly aggressive militaristic aspirations of the German government," read a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Taking this into account, the Russian side intends to withdraw from this Agreement. The corresponding internal state procedures are being carried out," it added.

Moscow accused the German leadership of "deliberately ideologically processing" the population of Germany in an anti-Russian vein, openly provoking an escalation of the military-political situation.

"The government of the FRG is bursting with exorbitant foreign policy ambitions that directly affect vital Russian interests in the field of security. The results of Germany's military adventures are well known," the statement mentioned.

Meanwhile, Russia is also in the process of taking retaliatory measures after "persecution" of Russian journalists in Berlin.

"Candidates are currently being selected among German journalists who work in Moscow in order to take appropriate countermeasures against them," RIA Novosti quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova as saying at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2025).

Zakharova's comment came in response to reports of German police targetting a Russian journalist and his family in Berlin.

The Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier alleged that Germany is using various methods to oust Russia's media presence from its information space.

