Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Opens BRS Office in Delhi

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi finally got a permanent office in New Delhi. The Telangana Chief Minister and party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao inaugurated a new office of his party on Thursday

The four-storeyed building built over 20,000 square feet area is located in Vasant Vihar locality in the national capital. The BRS party, which is looking to expand its footprint outside of Telangana, will oversee its activities from its Delhi office.

According to BRS leaders the party office has been built according to ‘vastu shastra’. It may be noted here that the BRS party was working out of a temporary accommodation since December 2022.



As per reports, KCR would extend his stay in the national capital to meet some national leaders. It is also said the chief minister would visit New Delhi on a monthly basis to interact with the leaders of national parties.

ఢిల్లీలో బీఆర్ఎస్ కేంద్ర కార్యాలయాన్ని ప్రారంభించిన పార్టీ అధినేత, సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ BRS Party President, CM Sri KCR inaugurated the BRS Party Office in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/eSaQVF1La0 — BRS Party (@BRSparty) May 4, 2023

