Telangana: Class 10 Girl Kills Mother with Boyfriend for Opposing Relationship

In a horrifying incident, a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend allegedly bludgeoned her mother to death. The crime occurred in NLB Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Jeedimetla Police Station in Medchal district.

The victim, identified as Anjali (39), had reportedly reprimanded her daughter over her romantic relationship with 19-year-old Pagilla Shiva.

The minor is said to have befriended Shiva on Instagram and had allegedly eloped with him a few days prior. Following the incident, Anjali lodged a police complaint. Authorities traced the girl and handed her back to her mother.

After returning home, the girl allegedly contacted Shiva and asked him to come to their residence. The minor, along with Shiva and his younger brother, Pagilla Yashwanth (18), then attacked Anjali. When the girl noticed that her mother was still alive, she reportedly called Shiva again. Shiva and Yashwanth returned to the scene and bludgeoned Anjali with a hammer, ultimately killing her. The incident took place around 7:30 PM on Monday, June 23.

Upon receiving information, police rushed to the scene and found Anjali lying in a pool of blood. Her body was shifted to Gandhi Mortuary for post-mortem. Jeedimetla police have registered a case and detained the minor girl, along with Shiva and Yashwanth.

Speaking to the media, Anjali’s sister pleaded for justice, stating that Anjali maintained cordial relations with everyone in the neighbourhood. She demanded a thorough investigation into the brutal murder.

This shocking incident comes just days after a woman from Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, reportedly conspired with her lover and mother to murder her husband, a native of Jogulamba Gadwal.