Telangana Budget session to begin on March 12, KCR likely to attend

Ahead of the Budget session scheduled to begin in the Telangana Legislative Assembly on Wednesday (March 12), BRS Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao held a meeting with party leaders at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday.

During the BRS Legislative Party (BRSLP) meeting, the Leader of the Opposition is expected to have discussed strategies with MLAs to hold the Congress government accountable for its unfulfilled electoral promises.

The Assembly proceedings are expected to be intense, as the former Chief Minister will reportedly be present throughout the entire Budget session. In the previous Budget session, KCR had attended only on the first day and criticized the Budget.

Budget likely to be presented on March 19

It has been reported that Deputy Chief Minister (Finance) Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to table the Budget in the Assembly for the financial year 2025-26 on March 19.

On Tuesday, he chaired a pre-Budget review meeting with Minister Danasari Seethakka and officials from the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Child and Women Welfare Departments at the State Secretariat. They discussed key priorities for strengthening rural infrastructure, welfare, and development. He also held another meeting with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and department officials.

According to reports, the Telangana government is set to present a Budget of over ₹3 lakh crore. In comparison, the Congress government had tabled a Budget of ₹2.81 lakh crore for the financial year 2024-25.