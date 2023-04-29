Telangana BJP Chief to Skip Secretariat Inauguration Ceremony Tomorrow, Here’s Why

Hyderabad: On the eve of inauguration of Telangana’s swanky new Secretariat in Hyderabad, the state BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar raised the bogey of polarisation. He claimed the newly constructed Secretariat complex is not in line with the culture of the state.

The Telangana BJP leader, who is visiting Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, told reporters on Saturday that since the new design of the Secretariat has hurt the feelings of the Hindus, therefore, he would stay away from the inauguration ceremony.

The BJP leader reiterated that, after coming to power in the State, he would demolish the domes of the Secretariat and make changes to the facade of the government building as per the local architecture design. Meanwhile, the BRS government asserted that the Secretariat building would reflect the pride of Telangana and would stand as a role model for other states

The new building of the Telangana Secretariat, which is all set to be inaugurated on April 30, is a fine blend of modernity with state-of-the-art features and architectural grandeur. The structure has been built in the Indo-Saracenic style that blends the Indo-Islamic architectural features generally with domes. The multiple domes and arches of the building perfectly fit in this style representing the syncretic and liberal Deccani style, expressing Telangana's quintessence.

