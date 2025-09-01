Telangana, AP School Holiday: Schools Shut for 3 Days This Week?

Get ready for a long weekend. Schools, colleges, and even government offices across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are preparing for a three day holiday stretch that will be a welcome break for students, parents, and working professionals.

Friday, September 5, has been declared a public holiday across both states to mark Id e Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. That is just the start.

On Saturday, September 6, many areas, especially Hyderabad, will observe Vinayaka Visarjan day, with processions and immersion ceremonies taking place. Educational institutions and government offices are expected to remain closed.

Sunday, September 7, naturally follows as a weekly holiday, rounding off a consecutive three day break.

This extended weekend comes at a refreshing time, offering a chance to relax, celebrate, travel, or simply recharge. Students can use the time to unwind or catch up on studies, while professionals can enjoy a short pause from their routines.

Final confirmation, however, depends on official board and government notifications. Parents, students, and employees are advised to check notices from schools, colleges, and offices for the latest updates.