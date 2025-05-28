Telangana All Set for Formation Day Celebrations on June 2

The Telangana government is preparing to celebrate State Formation Day on June 2 with large-scale arrangements across Hyderabad, district centers, and even Delhi. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka chaired a coordination meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday to review the preparations.

Speaking during the meeting, Bhatti announced that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will pay homage to the martyrs at the Martyrs’ Memorial, followed by a flag hoisting, march past, speech, medal distribution to officials, and other cultural programs at the Parade Grounds. He directed officials to organize events as per the Chief Minister's plan across the state.

Special guests this year include the Mayor of Japan and the Miss World winner. Additionally, a separate State Formation Day event will be held at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. Last year, celebrations were limited due to the election code.

Bhatti instructed officials from all departments to ensure arrangements reflect the significance of the state. He also encouraged officials to reach out to him directly if they had challenges or suggestions for organizing the event more effectively.

The meeting was attended by CM's advisor Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, DGP Jitender, Finance Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Chief Secretaries Vikas Raj and Raghunandan Rao, Information Commissioner Harish, and police officials CV Anand and Nagi Reddy.

Alongside the celebrations, the state is also preparing for the final selection under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme. So far, 16.22 lakh applications have been received from youth across Telangana. District-level committees have been scrutinizing the applications, and the final eligible list will be approved by district in-charge ministers and announced tomorrow.

Starting June 2, the government will begin distributing sanction documents to the selected beneficiaries. The scheme aims to provide employment, training, and self-employment opportunities. The government has set a target to support five lakh youth this year.

In addition, a key announcement related to government employees is expected on June 2. Due to financial constraints, the state had previously delayed pending arrears for retired employees and pensioners. Now, the government is preparing to clear some of those dues. Also, a new health scheme and two dearness allowance (DA) installments are expected to be announced for employees.