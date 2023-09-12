Telangana: 90 School Students Fall Ill Due to Food Poisoning in Nizamabad

Nizamabad: As many as 90 students of a school in Nizamabad’s Bheemgal town took ill after having their meals on Monday evening. The incident occurred in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Bheemgal. Dozens of girl students were admitted to various hospitals after they complained of stomach pain and vomiting.

The students of a residential girls school are currently being treated for food poisoning at the hospitals in Bheemgal and Nizamabad and their condition is stated to be stable now. The BRS minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy reprimanded the authorities after he learned about the incident. He called the Superintendent of Nizamabad Government Hospital and instructed her to provide better treatment to the sick students. He also ordered the district Collector to look into the matter and share the report with him.

Also Read: Police arrests woman kingpin in Hyderabad drug racket case

