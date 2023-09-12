Police arrests woman kingpin in Hyderabad drug racket case

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) The Special Operations Team and Telangana state police have busted a drug peddling racket and arrested two drug peddlers including a woman kingpin and a customer in Hyderabad, police said on Tuesday.

The sleuths have recovered 51.45 grams of cocaine and 44 Ecstacy pills. The accused used to purchase banned narcotic substances in Goa and transported it to Hyderabad and sold it. The accused have been identified as 34-year-old Lingampally Anuradha, a resident of Nannakramguda and her friend, associate Shiva Sai Kumar, from Guntur.

The gang operated with another accused, 38-year-old Sanikonmu Prabhakar Reddy to sell the banned substances in Hyderabad.

Anuradha, the kingpin, got in touch with drug peddlers in Goa through one of her neighbors, who was addicted to drugs. She managed to establish contact with drug peddlers in Goa. She procured drugs and supplied drugs in Hyderabad with his help.

One of her friends introduced her to another accused Sanikonmu Prabhakar Reddy, the owner of Varalaxmi Tiffin centre, from where she operated. Anuradha and Reddy established a network to make easy money by procuring drugs at lower rates in Goa and sell it for cheaper price in Hyderabad and Goa.

They would smuggle drugs in a private bus to Hyderabad. The accused established a network of customers and contacted them on WhatsApp and Snapchat. Their luck ended when Mokila Police arrested three youths in Indrareddy Nagar and seized cocaine packets. The investigation into the case led to the busting of the racket.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.