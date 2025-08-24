Smriti Mandhana Inaugurates Girls Cricket Academy at Suchitra Academy

Indian cricket star and vice-captain of the national women’s team, Smriti Mandhana, inaugurated a dedicated Girls’ Cricket Academy at Suchitra Academy on Saturday. The initiative aims to provide a robust platform for young female cricketers to hone their skills. The event also saw the launch of a Pickleball Court in collaboration with the Suchitra Badminton Academy.

Addressing the gathering, Mandhana praised the academy’s efforts and urged budding players to embrace the sport with passion while remaining humble.

The facility has been established by Suchitra Academy’s co-founders, Pradeep Raju and Praveen Raju, who are widely recognized for nurturing talent across multiple sporting disciplines. They believe the new academy will raise the bar for women’s cricket training, offering expert mentorship and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

With this launch, Suchitra Academy reinforces its commitment to promoting sports education and creating pathways for young athletes to achieve excellence.