August 25 Holiday: Rajasthan District Declares Public Holiday Tomorrow

Jodhpur District Collector and District Magistrate, Gaurav Agrawal, has announced that Monday, 25 August 2025, will be observed as a local holiday in Jodhpur district. This marks the second of two local holidays declared for the district in 2025.

The holiday has been declared on the occasion of the Baba Ramdev Masuria Mela (Baba Ri Bij). On this day, all government offices and educational institutions in Jodhpur district will remain closed.

The annual fair has already begun at the Baba Balinath Temple in Masuria, where devotees are gathering to offer prayers before heading to Ramdevra to celebrate the manifestation festival of folk deity Baba Ramdev. The main festival at Ramdevra will take place on 25 August, while the temple fair at Masuria started on Amavasya (new moon day).

Narendra Chauhan, President of the Shri Pipa Kshatriya Samastha Nyati Sabha Trust, which manages the temple, confirmed that all preparations for the fair have been completed, including the installation of 56 CCTV cameras across the temple premises to ensure smooth management and security.

Residents of Jodhpur are advised to plan accordingly, as the holiday will affect government services and educational institutions across the district.