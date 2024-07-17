Schools and Colleges Closed Today : Holiday Likely Tomorrow

On July 17, 2024 (Wednesday), the government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, government and private offices will also be closed. Muharram, an important festival celebrated by Muslims after Ramadan and Bakrid, is the reason for this holiday.

Holiday Announcement for Schools and Colleges

Due to the observance of Moharram, a significant festival for Muslims which is also known as Peerla Panduga in some regions, schools, and colleges will be closed. This festival is celebrated for ten days in the Telugu states, during which Islamic sermons and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad are recited. On the tenth day of Moharram, processions with representations of Peerla deities are carried out, accompanied by rituals such as walking on fire. Devotees remember Hazrat Imam Hussain and express their grief through these processions.

In certain areas, some Muslims commemorate their martyrs with heartfelt mourning and self-flagellation. Prophet Muhammad emphasized opposing injustice and striving for righteousness, wishing for everyone to live peacefully and happily.

Heavy Rain Alert and Additional Holidays

Schools and colleges in Telangana will be closed on July 27, 2024, due to the Bonalu festival, a major celebration in the state. On this day, devotees will offer the first Bonam to Goddess Jagadambika at Golconda Fort. As a state festival, a holiday has been declared. According to the Telangana State Portal Calendar 2024, Bonalu is a holiday on July 27 (Saturday) and the following day, July 28 (Sunday), will also be a holiday.

The possibility of additional holidays for schools and colleges on July 18 and 19 is being considered due to expected heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days, as forecasted by the meteorological department. This weather condition is attributed to a low-pressure area in the southeast and west Bay of Bengal, along with the formation of a shear zone.

Rainfall Forecast and Warnings

Heavy rainfall is anticipated this evening in Hyderabad and other districts including Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Khammam, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Jogulamba Gadwal. An 'Yellow Alert' has been issued for these areas. There is a forecast for heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 18 and 19 in the combined Adilabad and Warangal districts.

In light of the IMD warnings, schools and colleges in Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala have already been declared closed for three days. Given the forecast of heavy rainfall over the next five days in Telangana, there is a likelihood of similar closures. However, the education department has yet to make an official announcement regarding these potential holidays. Decisions will be made based on the prevailing weather conditions.

