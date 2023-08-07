SC Grants Relief to BRS MLA Vanama Whose Election was Declared Void

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted relief to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Telangana's Kothagudem, Vanama Venkateswara Rao whose election to the assembly was declared void by Telangana High Court in July.

The apex court issued notices to the respondent asking them to file their responses within two weeks time and adjourned the matter for further hearing next month.

The High Court had disqualified Vanama and fined him Rs 5,00,000 for submitting a false affidavit during the filing of nomination papers in 2018 Assembly elections. The court declared the election of Jalagam Venkat Rao of the same party as valid. Vanama had contested the election on a Congress ticket but later switched loyalties to the BRS party.

The BRS candidate Jalagam Venkat Rao had approached the court after losing election to Vanama. In his petition, Jalagam had noted that Vanama had not fully disclosed details of property owned by him and his spouse in his affidavit.

