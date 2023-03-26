Rahul Gandhi Targeted to Divert Attention from Adani Row: TPCC 

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress claimed senior party leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was a ploy to divert attention from the Adani issue. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday held a day-long dharna (deeksha) at Gandhi Bhavan here to protest the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

The President, A Revanth Reddy, party MPs from the state, AICC incharge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre and several leaders took part in the protest and expressed their solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. The Congress leaders condemned the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi after he was convicted by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case..

Addressing the ‘deeksha’, senior party leader Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged, “They started targeting Rahul Gandhi the day he raised the Adani issue. They made sure that the Congress leader’s trial reaches its logical conclusion and he gets jailed.”

Komatireddy added that the party leaders are ready to sacrifice their posts for Rahul Gandhi. He said the party unit will continue its agitation until Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as an MP is revoked and his membership is reinstated. What happened when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was targeted, the same will happen again, the Congress leader warned.

