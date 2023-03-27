Opposition MPs Protest Rahul Gandhi's Disqualification, Demand Probe into Adani Group

MPs of various opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BRS and SP, met at Parliament complex on Monday to discuss a strategy to take forward the Adani issue as well as Rahul Gandhi's disqualification matter in the parliament.

Some of the MPs were seen wearing black clothes to protest Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha following Surat Court conviction in a 2019 defamation case. The Congress leader was sentenced to jail for two years.

Leaders from DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, NC and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber.

They discussed the way forward on the Adani issue and the aftermath of Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

