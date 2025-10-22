Nagula Chavithi 2025 Date, Time, and Significance in Telugu States

Nagula Chavithi is one of the most revered and spiritually rich festivals in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Felt with sheer devotion, the festival is all about worshiping serpents and snake gods, representing protection, prosperity, and fertility. The festival occurs during Karthika Masam, the holy month in honor of Lord Shiva, and is characterized by elaborate rituals and fasting on the part of devotees.

Date and Auspicious Time of Nagula Chavithi 2025

Nagula Chavithi will be observed on October 25, 2025. The festival starts at 1:19 AM on 25th October and ends at 3:48 AM on 26th October. The best time (Shubh Muhurat) to observe serpent worship is between 8:59 AM and 10:25 AM on the same day, according to priests and astrologers.

Traditions and Customs of Nagula Chavithi

During Nagula Chavithi, pilgrims conduct elaborate rituals with extreme devotion:

Offering eggs and milk in front of anthills, which are snake dwellings.

Cooking special offerings (Naivedyam) such as butter and jaggery for the serpent gods.

Conducting Abhishekam (ritual bath) of the snake idols with milk, turmeric, and kumkum.

Lighting lamps and incense sticks in front of the snake idols or natural anthills.

Women in particular observe these rituals for wedded happiness, family wealth, and children's blessings. Couples who want children pray to the snake gods, hoping that they will grant their desire by worshiping them on this day.

Astrological and Spiritual Significance

Nagula Chavithi is also said to nullify the ill effects of Rahu and Ketu in a person's horoscope. People who suffer from Naga Dosha, Kuja Dosha, or Kala Sarpa Dosha offer this pooja to eliminate planetary afflictions and achieve good health, peace, and divine protection.

Hindu scriptures and Puranas state that Nagula Chavithi has a special status in mythology. On this day, the devotees believe that Nagaraja (King of Serpents) is worshipping Lord Shiva as Vasuki and Lord Vishnu as Adisesha and bestowing blessings on devotees who undertake rituals with safe guarding from all ailments and adversities.

Cultural Importance in Telugu States

In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Nagula Chavithi is celebrated with grandeur and reverence. Temples exhibit images of Naga Devatas, and houses perform special pooja close to anthills or sacred areas. The festival is also an expression of respect towards nature and the serpent species by proclaiming harmony with the environment.

The devotees are of the belief that true worship on this day entails prosperity, good health, and liberation from household and health issues. Women and men equally take part in fasting, prayers, and rituals to be blessed by the divine serpent.

Also read: Karthika Masam 2025 Dates: Start and End, Significance, and Rituals